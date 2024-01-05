Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 96,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.39. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

