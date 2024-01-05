Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8 %

LRCX opened at $731.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $412.60 and a one year high of $801.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $711.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

