MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.48. 32,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 75,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.
MediaAlpha Trading Up 3.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Articles
