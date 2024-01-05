MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.48. 32,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 75,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

