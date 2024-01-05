Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Decreased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

