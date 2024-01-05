Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Shares Down 0.7%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 13,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

