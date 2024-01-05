Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Shares Down 0.7%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 13,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
