Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Trading Up 0%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 6,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

