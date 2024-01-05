Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.62

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.62 and traded as high as $20.39. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 32,490 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesabi Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 162.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

