Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The company has a market capitalization of $892.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

