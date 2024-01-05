MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 2.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.73. 2,098,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

