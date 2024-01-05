MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Trading Down 5.4%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $207.56 and last traded at $210.57. 37,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 38,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.52.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.00.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

