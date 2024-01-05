MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 1,144,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,612,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MicroVision from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

MicroVision Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MicroVision

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

