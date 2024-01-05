Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RDY opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

