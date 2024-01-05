Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $8,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 252,548 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3964 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 345.65%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.