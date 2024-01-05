Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 213 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rapid7 by 62.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

