Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 469.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAR opened at $220.02 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.96 and a 52 week high of $227.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

