Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Fithian LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $71.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

