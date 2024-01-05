Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,430 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $152.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

