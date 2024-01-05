Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 426 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair cut shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Ameresco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMRC opened at $29.17 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 over the last three months. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.