Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 663 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

Masco stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $69.66.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

