Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.28.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW opened at $183.73 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

