Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 29th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

