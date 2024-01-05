Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 29th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
