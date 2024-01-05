Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $11.32.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
