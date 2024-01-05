Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.