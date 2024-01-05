Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

