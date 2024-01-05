Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $123.01 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

