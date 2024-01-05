Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,108 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 136,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $89.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

