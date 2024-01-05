Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $301.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

