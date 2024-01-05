Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

