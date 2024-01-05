Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $212.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.69 and a 1 year high of $221.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day moving average of $202.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.