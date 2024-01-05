Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $383.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

