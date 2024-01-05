Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $408.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

