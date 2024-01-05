Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 10,549 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJAN opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $30.53.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

