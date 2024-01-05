Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

