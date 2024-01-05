Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.