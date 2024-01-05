Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 5,072 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

