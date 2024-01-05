Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 6,913 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $245.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.48 and a 200-day moving average of $217.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

