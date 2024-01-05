Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 7,843 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

