Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after buying an additional 2,653,130 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,011,000 after buying an additional 703,322 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,194,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,774,000 after buying an additional 251,967 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

