Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $462.23 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $487.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.