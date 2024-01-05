Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 295,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,849,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

