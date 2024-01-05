Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 57,400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $91,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,378,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,574,000 after buying an additional 2,477,573 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.