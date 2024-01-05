Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

