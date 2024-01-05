Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $126,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

