Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,800 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,309,000 after purchasing an additional 190,485 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 51.0% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 403,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,143,000 after buying an additional 136,080 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 42.8% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 100,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Waste Connections by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,709 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $147.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.91. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

