Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,700 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $16,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after buying an additional 107,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

PRU opened at $102.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.86.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.