Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ON opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.