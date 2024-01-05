Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $20.90 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $195.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

