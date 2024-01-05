Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $21.58 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.33.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $496.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.62 and its 200-day moving average is $408.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

