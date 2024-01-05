Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $23.95 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $152.53 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

