Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $25.38 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $275.67 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

