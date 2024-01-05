Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $379.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $386.33.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.88.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

